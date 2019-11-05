Aid To Sports Minister Confirms Gov’t Will Support New Ghana Premier League Season

Kofi Asare Brako, spokesperson and aid to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Asiamah has confirmed that the government backs the Ghana Premier League to make a return in December.

Following over a year’s absence of local competition, reports indicate that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will see to the start of a new football season next month.

Speaking to Happy FM in an interview earlier today, ace sports Journalist Kofi Asare Brako has shared that not only is government backing GFA president Kurt Okraku, but it is also ready to ensure the upcoming football season becomes successful.

He shared, “Government is ready to offer its support to the new Ghana Football Association led by Kurt Okraku. I can confidently say that the government is ready to ensure that the Ghana Premier League returns in December”.

Due to the reinstatement of Great Olympics and King Faisal into the top-flight League, the 2019/2020 season will have 18 teams competing for glory.

Though a definite date has not been announced, it is understood that the League will start in the middle of December.