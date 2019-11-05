Executive Council Elects Mark Addo As GFA Vice President

GFA vice president Mark Addo

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has elected owner of Nzema Kotoko, Mark Addo as the new vice president of the body to serve alongside President Kurt Okraku.

Following a successful electoral congress at the Physicians and Surgeons Center in Accra a couple of weeks ago that saw to the electing of a new head of the country’s football governing body, an EXCO has also elected a vice today.

The short exercise took place at the headquarters of the GFA with Mark Addo contesting with Kpando Heart of Lions owner Randy Abbey, as well as board chairman for Medeama SC Dr. Tony Aubynn.

Mr. Addo managed to pull 6 votes to ensure he emerged as the winner of the elections, making him the second most powerful man in the football community.

A statement on the GFA’s official Twitter handle after the election shared, “The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has elected Mr. Mark Addo, President of Nzema Kotoko Football Club as the new Vice President of the GFA”.

He will serve with Kurt Okraku for the next four years as the top-hierarchy of the football governing body look to transform the sports in the country and provide wealth for all.