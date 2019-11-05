Hasaacas Announce Pre-Season Friendly With Olympics On November 10

Sekondi Hasaacas has announced that they will be hosting Great Olympics for a pre-season friendly match on Sunday, November 10, 2019, as they intensify preparations in anticipation of the return of the local league.

Clubs in the country will start their 2019/2020 season in mid-December after over a year of no league action. With clubs eager to get back to the pitch, several Ghana Premier League clubs have lineup warm-up games with some of the Lower Division sides.

In a Twitter post earlier today, Division One club Sekondi Hasaacas has confirmed that they will welcome Accra Great Olympics to the Sekondi Sports Stadium for a friendly game this weekend.

Managers for both clubs will use the opportunity to assess their respective teams and look out for departments that need strengthening before the start of the upcoming season.

The game will kick off at 15:00GMT.

