ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.11.2019 Football News

Kotoko Players Given Five Days Break After CAF Confed. Cup Exit

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kotoko Players Given Five Days Break After CAF Confed. Cup Exit
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The management of Asante Kotoko have given players of the club five days break following their CAF Confederations Cup exit.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to book a place in the group stages of the CAF interclub competition after losing 2:0 in Abidjan.

The Reds left the shores of the country with a 1:0 win against San Pedro in the first leg staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

However, the former Ghana Premier League winner threw away the lead a lost 2:1 on goal aggregates.

Kotoko are expected to bounce back to training on Friday morning.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

I Don't Regret Implementing Free SHS – Akufo-Addo
12 minutes ago

Alleged Coup Plot: Ex-IGP’s Former Executive Secretary Invit...
12 minutes ago

body-container-line