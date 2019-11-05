Kotoko Players Given Five Days Break After CAF Confed. Cup Exit By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS The management of Asante Kotoko have given players of the club five days break following their CAF Confederations Cup exit.The Porcupine Warriors failed to book a place in the group stages of the CAF interclub competition after losing 2:0 in Abidjan.The Reds left the shores of the country with a 1:0 win against San Pedro in the first leg staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.However, the former Ghana Premier League winner threw away the lead a lost 2:1 on goal aggregates.Kotoko are expected to bounce back to training on Friday morning. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
