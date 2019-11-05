Kotoko Players Given Five Days Break After CAF Confed. Cup Exit

The management of Asante Kotoko have given players of the club five days break following their CAF Confederations Cup exit.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to book a place in the group stages of the CAF interclub competition after losing 2:0 in Abidjan.

The Reds left the shores of the country with a 1:0 win against San Pedro in the first leg staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

However, the former Ghana Premier League winner threw away the lead a lost 2:1 on goal aggregates.

Kotoko are expected to bounce back to training on Friday morning.