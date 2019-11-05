Maxwell Konadu To Be Named Asante Kotoko Head Coach - Reports

Coach Maxwell Konadu is set to be named as the new head coach of Asante Kotoko.

This comes after Zacharissen failed to meet his target after failing to qualify the team for the CAF Confederations Cup group stage.

Asante Kotoko was demoted to the CAF Confederations Cup after failing to reach the last 16 in the CAF Champions League.

However, after recording a 1:0 win in the first leg, San Pedro crashed out Asante Kotoko by beating them 2-0 in Abidjan.

According to reports in the local media, the Black Stars B Coach Maxwell Konadu has already been contacted to fill in the shoes of Zacharissen with the Club’s CEO Kwame Kyei leading the crusade to have the former Black Stars assistant Coach return to the Club.

Konadu could be making a comeback to the Porcupine Warriors after leading them to win the League title five years ago.

Kotoko are also expected to issue a statement about the future of the Norwegian tactician who is likely to be sacked.