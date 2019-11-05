Kjetil Zachariassen Demanding Four Months Salary From Asante Kotoko - Reports

Asante Kotoko head trainer, Kjetil Zachariassen is demanding for a four-month salary from the management of Asante Kotoko before he part ways with the club.

The Norwegian trainer who replaced CK Akunnor in July this year has been under pressure for failing to guide the Porcupine Warriors to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

San Pedro eliminated the Ghana Premier League heavyweights on 2:1 aggregates in Abidjan on Sunday after recording a 1:0 win in the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Following the team's exit from the competition, the former AshantiGold trainer left the team's hotel without the knowledge of the management.

The entire team arrived in Ghana on Monday without Zachariassen.

This emerges after the management of the team told the gaffer they cannot guarantee his safety after the team failed to progress over the Ivorian side.

However, according to reports in Kumasi, the 52-year-old is demanding for a four months salary before he part ways with the club.

It is also believed that the coach is currently residing in ann unknown place in Ivory Coast with his kids and wife.

Asante Kotoko have, however, lodged a complaint to the authorities of Ivory Coast over the mysterious departure of Kjetil Zachariassen.

Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei is expected to make huge changes in the Kotoko team after consistently failing to make an impact in Africa.