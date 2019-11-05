Dr Kwame Kyei Is Our Problem - Kotoko NC Chairman

The National Circles Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Kwaku Amponsah popularly referred to as 'Chairman K5' says Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei is their main problem.

According to him, the business mogul has surrounded himself with boot-lickers who cannot speak truth to power and always take whatever he says hook line and sinker.

"I always get people insulting whenever I say something about Dr Kwame Kyei but this is the time for him to resign because he's our main problem for Kotoko," he told Ashh Fm.

"I blame Dr Kwame Kyei because he always associates himself with people who will always bow down to his feet and not people who can tell him the truth"

The supporters chief says Dr.Kwame Kyei's is supposed to get good counsel from persons around him but since he has a closed circle of stooges around him no is able to tell him the truth in his face.

"Dr Kwame Kyei is supposed to associate himself with people who can advise him and tell him the truth whenever he's going wrong because everyone is bond to make mistakes"

"Supporters are always crying for the head of the Coach and it's Dr Kwame Kyei who brought the Coach himself" he added.