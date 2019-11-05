Kjetil Zachariassen Refuses To Quietly Resign Despite Kotoko Plea

Under-fire Asante Kotoko coach, Kjetil Zachariassen has rejected a request to quietly resign after the side’s failure to reach the group stage of the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup.

The Norwegian oversaw the Porcupines’ 2-0 defeat to FC San Pedro in Abidjan on Sunday.

Events following the poor performance that led to Kotoko’s exit from the Confederation Cup have seen calls for the head of the technical team who was only appointed some four months ago.

The Kotoko contingent is due to head back home Monday afternoon but will be arriving without Zachariassen who has left the team’s camp into his private residence in the Ivorian capital.

Speaking on happenings after Sunday’s game, agent for the embattled Kotoko coach, Charles Kouadio has revealed that the club’s Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei and his personal assistant Nana Kwasi Gyambibi Coker informed the coach his safety couldn’t be guaranteed back in Kumasi.

He told Oyerepa FM: “The management called me after the game yesterday that I should please talk to Zachariassen that they cannot guarantee his security in Kumasi for now. Even I agreed with them so I wanted to talk to him because we saw the reactions of the fans. And they are right to vent their anger because we all wanted to progress.

“The Chairman [Dr. Kyei] told me that he likes Zachariassen but cannot guarantee his security for now. At the same time, Nana Coker was there.”

“So based on that, I went to tell Zachariassen that for now, you have to stay back because your safety cannot be guaranteed which he accepted.

“This morning [Monday], they [Kotoko management] asked me about Zachariassen and I told them he’s gone to his house. He has a house here [in Abidjan]…

“For now, I don’t know when he is coming to Kumasi. It depends on the management.

“Let me say this: The management also informed me that I should kindly ask Zachariassen if he can resign… Just to let you know, Zachariassen said he will not resign,” Charles Kouadio added.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Kjetil Zachariassen is ready to hold on until he is parted with at least his four-month salary as compensation.