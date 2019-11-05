Asamoah Gyan Eyes More Goals Against Hyderabad

Ghana ace, Asamoah Gyan says he is forward to continue his impressive form in the Indian Super League on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old scored on his NorthEast United debut two weeks ago and continued where he left off with another top finish last weekend.

Gyan, who unfortunately missed selection for this month’s AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome, scored United’s first equalizer in a 2-2 draw against Goa on Friday evening - and it was as good as a Goal of the Week nomination.

Gyan picked up a ball from the left attacking area of Goa before slotting it in with the right foot into the far post to make it 1-1 on 53 minutes.

The former Liberty Professionals and Sunderland striker will be searching for his third goal in three games this Wednesday against Hyderabad.