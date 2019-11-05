CK Akunnor Charges New Black Stars Players To Take Up Their Chance

Newly-appointed deputy coach of the Black Stars, Charles Kwablah Akonnor, has advised the new players invited to the national team to make their presence felt in the team.

He said the only way the players could make a strong case and be remembered by Ghanaians was to seize the moment and to cement their place in the national team.

Akonnor, who captained the Black Stars between 1998 and 2001, told the Graphic Sports in an interview last Friday that players who had been handed a debut call-up must see it as a time to justify their inclusion.

Coach Kwesi Appiah handed debut call-ups to seven players-- Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba, Germany-based Christopher Antwi-Adjei, as well as TP Mazembe star, Jorric Jibril.

Others are 2019 WAFU Nations Cup best player and Ashgold skipper, Shafiu Mumuni, Azam FC goalkeeper Razak Abalora and Christopher Antwi-Adjei of German Bundesliga side, SC Paderborn.

“They should know that if they do well, they would be head…this time round we have a lot of players both in Ghana and abroad and they should seize this opportunity to give their all in order to repose the confidence the coach had in them before inviting them,” said Akonnor who made 41 appearances for the senior national team between 1993 and 2001.

He said as debutants, it was a fine chance for them to also come and experience the national team camp, and just as it’s every player’s dream to wear the national colours, they should ensure that their presence would not be a nine-day wonder but aspire to seal a place in the team.

“It is an opportunity for them to come and look at the environment, some of them have never had the opportunity to be in the team before so it’s always good for them to come and test their strength and fight for a place in the team,” he said.

Coach Akonnor said he was excited by the approach of head coach, Kwesi Appiah, to give everybody the opportunity to justify his inclusion, adding that it was the only way to identify the best of talents available to build a formidable team for the future.