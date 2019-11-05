Kjetil Zachariasen Has Low Knowledge In Coaching - Jarvis Peprah

Former Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Jarvis Peprah has taken a swipe at Coach Kjetil Zachariasen saying he has no knowledge about coaching.

The Ghana Premier League side were eliminated from the 2019 Caf Confederations Cup after a 2-0 loss to San Pedro of Ivory Coast on Sunday in Abidjan.

A lacklustre performance at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan saw the Porcupine Warriors crushed out of the competition by a 2-1 aggregate loss to the Ivorian side.

"It is very painful as to how this small club like FC San Pedro eliminates Asante Kotoko," he told Kumasi Light FM.

He says that Kotoko's Norwegian trainer is bereft of ideas when it comes to football and has no qualities to lead a big team like Asante Kotoko.

"I think the problem of Kotoko is the coach "Kjetil Zachariassen". He has no qualities merited to lead this great club. Dr Kyei and the management weren't tough on him."

"You shouldn't leave this coach with low knowledge in football to take thorough decisions in selections, and other issues."

"Which coach will let Kotoko's top players like Yacouba, Ockrah and Gyamfi be on the bench till the last 20 minutes in the game, this clearly shows he was sabotaging the team."

Its the second elimination suffered by the porcupine warriors this campaign under Kjetil Zachariassen after been kicked out of the Caf Champions league by Etoile Sportive du Sahel.