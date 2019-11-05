I Asked Kjetil Zachariassen Not To Return To Ghana - Nana Gyimbibi Coker

Special assistant to Dr Kwame Kyei, Nana Gyimbibi Coker has revealed that he personally told Charles Kouadio agent to Kjetil Zachariassen that he should tell his client to better stay back and resigns from his post.

The Norwegian tactician has been under intense pressure following the exit of Asante Kotoko from the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday.

San Pedro humbled the Ghana Premier League by 2:0 in the return leg encounter in Abidjan having recorded a 1:0 win in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"I personally told Zachariassen agent Charles Kouadio that we can't grantee his (Kjetil Zachariassen) safety in Ghana so it's better he stays and resign and that will help him". Nana Coker confirms to OTEC FM.

"The coach told me he will not be available to talk to us so we should speak to his agent if anything possible. Meanwhile, Charles even told us (Kotoko management) that we should sack the coach due to his poor selections," he added.

Angry fans of the Porcupine Warriors stormed the team bus after the match after the poor display of the team