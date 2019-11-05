CAF U-23 AFCON: We Are Mentally Ready, Says Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko, head coach of the Black Meteors has reiterated that his team have developed a winning mentality as they get ready for the U-23 AFCON in Egypt this month.

The team left the shores of the country to Egypt on Monday ahead of the tournament which starts on November 8 and their aim will be to grab one of the three tickets allocated to Africa for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics football tournament.

Ghana must triumph over Cameroon, Mali and Egypt to book a place in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

However, the former Black Stars assistant coach believes that they are not worried about the task at hand and they are driven to succeed in Egypt.

“We have only one mindset and that is making it to the Olympics. The players and the technical team know what lies ahead of us.

"We are ready and we will go there to prepare. We have a few days to polish what we are doing before playing the first match. We have to win every match if we are going to be successful and that is our mindset as we go to Egypt.”

Ghana will face Cameroon in their first group match on November before facing Egypt on November 11 and Mali on November 15.

The Black Meteors will have to finish in the top three places in the competition if they will make their first appearance in the Olympic football tournament since 2004.