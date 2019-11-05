Bebe Under 6 Pre-School Kids Olympic Games 2019 Ends Successfully At Zulkalele Park

The Astro Turf Field (Zulkalele Park) at Dansoman Keep Fit Club, near Liberty Professionals Park, was the venue for the successful 2019 Bebe Under 6 Pre-School Kids Olympic Games.

Over 20 schools took part in the competitions to expose and unearth sporting talents at the basic grassroots level.

Emmanuel Olla Williams, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) youth coordinator and CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus, the organisers said the main objective of the competitions was achieved.

10 events were competed, including football, athletics (50 m), baton race, sack race, lime & spoon race, boxing, tug of war, weightlifting, hula hoop and balloon games.

Olla Williams said the programme is to educate the children on Olympism and let them have a choice of what sports they have interest and can perform.

Some of the schools that took part were Christian Home, Top Class, Moda School Complex, Jeneris, Sparks, St. Mark Methodist and Gyemmah Preparatory School.

Others are Oral Roberts International School, Living Stone Academy, Harians Education Center and Great All Roberto.

Olla Williams expressed that as the 2020 Olympic Games draw closer, it is important that Ghanaians, especially children and the youth know about the history, objectives and plans of the IOC, ANOCA and the GOC.

He hinted that other sports events like the Festival of Relay is coming up very soon at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, and urged all athletes to start preparing.

He thanked the sponsors who have been supporting Dreamland Sports Plus activities like Bebe Drink.

All participants were given certificates and products of the sponsor.