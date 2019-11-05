GOC President Hails GFA Boss Kurt Okraku As He Presents $8,000 To Olympic Football Team

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Ben Nunoo Mensah has hailed the new GFA president, Kurt E. S. Okraku for coming on board of a national sports federation at the right time when Ghana needed well-qualified sports administrators.

Speaking at the Ghana Olympic House to welcome the GFA boss, the GOC president said Ghana needs more committed and dynamic leaders who really love sports and have what it takes to manage sports.

According to Ben Nunoo Mensah, he was happy with the first initiative of the GFA to bring back the fans.

He said as the Olympic Team, the Black Meteors prepare for the tournament in Egypt to qualify to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, he prays that Ghanaians will support them with their prayers.

He expressed that the GOC is specially focused on the Olympic Football Team, the national U23 squad and want them to qualify because the GOC oversees all Olympic sporting activities in Ghana, and wants Ghana to be represented at the next Games.

“Our hope is that the Black Meteors will qualify and represent Ghana at the Olympic Games in Japan, we have already secured a camping site in Inawashiro for the Ghanaian contingent. It is our hope that Ghana makes it in football, weightlifting, swimming and athletics. The more disciplines that qualify, the more officials and fans who can go and support the teams” he said.

The GOC president used the occasion to present a cheque for $8,000 to the Black Meteors.

Ben Nunoo Mensah thanked the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOCA) for supporting Ghanaian sportsmen and women to prepare for the Olympic Games.

He also suggested that the new GFA should bring back community colts ownership to bring back the old passion that people in the localities had for youth football.

He also urged other sports to leverage on the success of football to become popular and attractive.

Ben Nunoo Mensah also suggested that the big sports clubs like Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko should form other sports clubs for basketball, hockey, weightlifting, table tennis and others.

He finally appealed to Ghanaians to unite behind the new GFA and support them positively to bring about the change that everyone wants.

He cautioned the media against negative reporting of sports news which does not help the industry.

Kurt Okraku on his part said he was blessed to be the current GFA president at this time, and thanked the GOC for coming on hand at the right time to motivate the Black Meteors as they go out for the final qualifiers in Egypt.

He promised that the Black Meteors have what it takes to qualify as they have prepared well under coach Ibrahim Tanko, and poised to make it to Tokyo.

“Let’s think outside the box to make things happen positive for Ghana Sports,” he said.