Kurt Okraku Ready To Support Other Sports Disciplines

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt E. S. Okraku has promised to use his expertise in sports management, administration and contacts to support the least financed sports disciplines in the country.

At a meeting with some of the board members of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) at the Olympic House at Ridge in Accra, he said there is no doubt that Ghana has talents in various sporting fields, but the problem has been management and funding.

He expressed interest in sports like boxing and martial arts and hoped that the least financed sports would leverage on the support of football which has a huge following and financial backing.

Kurt Okraku, the freshest sports association president was at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to meet the GOC president for the first time since winning the election and receive a cheque for the Olympic team, the Black Meteors.

Mr Melvin Brown, president of Ghana Karate-do Federation congratulated the GFA president for his victory and promised to help him succeed in his tenure of office.

Mr Richmond Quarcoo, deputy general secretary of the GOC commended the new GFA president and prayed that Ghanaians would start going to the stadium to watch football to bring back the love.

The GOC board members at the meeting were presidents of judo, karate-do, squash, volleyball, baseball and skate soccer.

Also present were the communication directors of the GOC.