Kotoko Don't Have Quality To Compete In Africa - JE Sarpong

Veteran Ghanaian gaffer, JE Sarpong, beleives Asante Kotoko do not have the quality to compete in Africa club competition.

After beating San Pedro of Ivory by a lone goal in the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Ghana Premier League side suffered a 2:0 defeat in Abidjan in the return leg at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Goals from Cheick Soumaro and Amede Diomande handed the home side victory in the play-off round second leg fixture to progress on a 2-1 aggregate.

The exit has seen a lot of people, especially their supporters who travelled to watch the game calling for the sack of the coach.

“The Kotoko team is not good enough to compete in Africa. They don’t have quality in the team. The technical team must also be blamed for this defeat. Changing last season squad was needless. How can you build a team and then allow all the players to leave and you start all over again”, he told Happy FM.

“Kotoko shot themselves in the foot by not keeping last season’s squad. On the game he said Kjetil Zacharrisson did not find his rhythm in the game which also caused the defeat.

Sarpong urged Kotoko to go beyond the borders of Ghana and scout for players to beef up their squad which can make them competitive on the African continent.