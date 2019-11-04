Sack Kjetil Zachariassen Now, Says Kotoko Staunch Supporter Kojo Addae Mensah

Kojo Addae-Mensah, a staunch Asante Kotoko fan has called on the management of the club to part ways with coach Kjetil Zachariassen with immediate effect.

The Porcupine Warriors hopes of making it to the CAF Confederations Cup group phase came to a halt after losing to San Pedro of Ivory Coast.

Kotoko lost 2:0 in Abidjan at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in the reverse leg encounter after winning the first leg by a lone goal.

Goals from Cheick Soumaro and Amede Diomande handed the home side victory in the play-off round second leg fixture to progress on a 2-1 aggregate.

In the wake of yesterday's loss, the Date Bank Chief Executive Officer has bemoaned Kotoko's management decision to part ways with Charles Kwablan Akonnor and go in for Norwegian Kjetil Zachariassen.

According to him, the former Ashgold and Norwegian tactician come nowhere near Akonnor in terms of achievement.

"Asante Kotoko will go nowhere with this coach. We are just joking because he doesn’t even know the players. It was a bad decision to hire Kjetil Zachariassen," he said.

"What’s the idea behind sacking CK Akonnor to bring in Kjetil Zachariassen and bringing in an assistant coach in the middle of a competition."

"Kjetil Zachariassen should go immediately. Which player has he discovered? CK’s record is far better than his. The person who brought him [Kjetil Zachariassen] should pay the high price." he added.

Akonnor nine months tenure with Asante Kotoko came to an abrupt ended after he was asked to be the Technical Director of the club, a decision he rejected.

He guided Asante Kotoko to reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup last year and also aided the Reds to beat Karela United in the Normalization Committee Special Competition Tier-1 final to book qualification for the 2019-20 CAF Champions League.