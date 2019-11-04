Kotoko Fans Storm Team Bus Following CAF Confederation Cup Collapse [VIDEO]

Supporters of Asante Kotoko angrily stormed their team bus as they poured out their anger on the players and technical team for their elimination.

Fans who followed Asante Kotoko to Abidjan for the reverse fixture of their CAF Confederation Cup against San Pedro stormed their team bus and poured out their frustration after they were handed a 2-0 defeat.

After recording 1:0 win over the Ivorian side in the first leg encounter, the Ghana Premier League side 2-0 defeat on Sunday in Abidjan and got knocked out 2-1 on aggregate.

Kotoko had to finish the game with ten men after defender Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu got sent off with two yellow cards.

San Pedro took the lead through a Soumaro free-kick in just the third minute of the game.

San Pedro eventually registered the second goal late in the game as substitute Diomande netted a 98th-minute effort.

Kotoko began this season's African campaign in the Caf Champions League where a first-round loss to Etoile Sahel of Tunisia forced a demotion to the second-tier Confederation Cup championship.

