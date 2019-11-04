Techiman City Owner Outlines Eight Strategies For New GFA Boss Kurt Okraku

Bankroller of Techiman City FC, Charles Kwadwo Ntim has outlined eight key strategies for new GFA boss Kurt Okraku.

In an official Facebook post by the renowned football administrator, the no-nonsense football administrator lauded Kurt Okraku for the win after which he came out with key eight key points Okraku’s administration should consider before expressing his total confidence in the new GFA boss.

“C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S Mr Kurt E. S. Okraku on your achievement as the new President of the Ghana Football Association.

Congratulations to the 11 member board who were also elected unto the Executive Council of the FA (still waiting for a member from the RFA).

Even though Ghanaians want to see our local football back ASAP, I can only suggest a few points to you and your Exco.

1. We need a strong club licensing board who can tour the length and breadth of this country to make sure we have good stadia for all our league games.

2. We need to go through our regulations and make sure all the loopholes are sealed where clubs cannot take advantage of the boardroom points.

3. Going through your manifesto yesterday, I know you have a herculean task to bring our football back.

Sponsorship etc.

4. Our referees must go through an intensive course with resource persons from FIFA before the commencement of the leagues.

5. I don’t think we need too many referees for the leagues. A few but strong and firm.

6. The judicial bodies of the FA must be strengthened ASAP.

7. The communication department needs a leader who can deal with the day to day work with the Ghanaian media. (Not necessarily someone who can talk on radio and TV)

8. Don't forget to involve government and corporate Ghana on how clubs can be supported financially before the commencement of the league.

We need not fail Ghanaians since a lot will be expected from us.

Please don’t rush in commencing the leagues.

I am sure under your great leadership, Ghana Football will be back to its rightful place on the World map.

Good Luck and STILL BELIEVE.

#BringBackTheLove” The post from Ntim read.

Okraku won keenly contested elections on October 25, 2019, to become the 24th president of the Ghana Football Association.