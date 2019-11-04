I Have Made A Lot Of Sacrifices For KP Boateng, Says Melissa Satta

Melissa Satta, the wife of Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed that despite their initial breakup, she made sacrifices for the Ghanaian international to ensure the 32-year-old flourish in his career.

Speaking for the first time on Verissimo, an Italian TV program about the rapprochement with her husband, she revealed that they have ironed out their differences and are now happily together.

"The end of the marriage I lived as a failure. It's something you never want. Then, after a year, we recovered. I cannot guarantee that everything will be perfect, but tomorrow I will be able to say that I tried, at least for our son.

"Today's young people must reflect on the importance of keeping the family together. Being together is a sacrifice and a compromise”.

The model and showgirl, during the interview with Silvia Toffanin, confides: “I made many sacrifices for Kevin. We moved to Germany for his work and we had our son there. I was completely alone. Love for the family allowed me to move forward ”.

In reference to some photos released, in which she was portrayed in the company of an alleged new boyfriend, Melissa harshly states: "I tried to be as reserved as possible, I tried to be careful with who I was dating and where I was going.

"I found it unfortunate to associate a relationship with a person who is experiencing a difficult time. I always respect the work of the paparazzi, but making insinuations is a game that I don't like. Speculating on this is never nice ".

Speaking of the desire to expand the family, the former tissue reveals: "Today I am happy and serene. Another son will be there, I wish Maddox had a little brother, but calmly, there's time ".