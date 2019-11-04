'I Am Sorry'. Says Kjetil Zachariassen After CAF Confed. Cup Failure

Kjetil Zacheriason has pleaded to the supporters and stakeholders of Asante Kotoko following their unexpected exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to qualify for the group stages of the CAFConfederations Cup.

After winning the first leg encounter by a lone goal in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors suffered a 2:0 defeat to San Pedro on Sunday in Abidjan.

The Norwegian tactician after their defeat pleaded to the supporters of the club and the management for failing to reach the money zone of the Confederation Cup as a target set for him.

“Let me say we are very sorry for the loss," he said.

“Two set-pieces goals against us and it is what we have been training on because we know they are strong in the air, we wanted to really avoid all free kicks around our penalty area," he added.