Duke Micah Set For December 7 Date In New York

Ghana’s bantamweight contender, Duke Micah, will return to the ring for the second time this year on December 7 against a yet-to-be-announced opponent.

Micah will be making his return four months after demolishing Luis Cruz in two rounds last August on the Premier Boxing Champions December 7 card at the Barclays Center in New York.

The 28-year-old fighter will be looking forward to another big win in his quest to challenge for the world championship next year having seen inactivity for over a year due to promotional issues.

Micah has been training feverishly for the upcoming bout with trainer Andre Rozier as he prepares to recapture his topmost bantamweight position in the WBO ratings.

The hard-hitting undefeated boxer could land himself a world title shot before the end of next year if he can maintain his impressive form.