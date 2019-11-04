Asante Kotoko Set To Part Ways With Kjetil Zachariassen After Africa Collapse

The management of Asante Kotoko are set to part ways with Coach Kjetil Zachariassen after the team got bundled out of Africa under his watch.

After dropping from the CAF Champions League, the Porcupine Warriors could not make it to the group phase of the CAF Confederations Cup.

On Sunday, Kotoko were crashed out the competition after losing 2-0 at San Pedro to suffer a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

The Norwegian tactician replaced CK Akonnor in July this year who was brutally fired after leading them to the Group stage of the continent's second-tier competition.

Zachariassen failed to steer the club to the CAF Champions League money zone after suffering elimination at the hands of Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel.

His post-match comments that the club's level was rather the Confederation Cup riled supporters who demanded his immediate removal.

Per his contract, he was tasked to lead the Porcupine Warriors to the group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League in the first season.

Then in the second-year, qualify the team for the Champions League again with the target of a semi-final berth.

And in his final year, tasked to reach the final of the CAFC