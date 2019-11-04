Tennis Foundation Ghana President Congratulates Isaac Aboagye-Duah For Retaining Leadership

Tennis Foundation Ghana President, Roger Crawford believes Ghana Tennis is finally on track to serving the needs of the people.

In his first interview with ghanatennis.org since the October 19 elections, Mr.Crawford said he is happy with the direction of the Federation so far.

He praised President Isaac Aboagye Duah and the newly elected board for listening to the opinions of stakeholders recently.

He, however, cautioned against complacency and urged the new board to be open to suggestions and constructive criticism.

“The delegates gave the board the mandate to direct the affairs of the Federation for the next four years but it is our collective duty to ensure that the promises that were made during the elections are fulfilled. The days of taking the people for a ride are over. We will hold everyone accountable to honour their promises.”

On whether he will put his expertise to the benefit of the newly elected board, Mr Crawford said: “Tennis is my life and I have a lot of experience in growing the sport at all levels. If it will benefit the country, I am more than happy to help”

Tennis Foundation Ghana presented its tentative program for 2020 which includes ITF Junior World Tour Events and a Tri-Nation Team Event with 2 top tier Countries.