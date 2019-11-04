Massive Participation At 7th Norlympics Taekwondo

Over 500 young taekwondo athletes from about 28 schools and club registered to take part in the 2019 7th Norlympics Taekwondo Children Open Championships at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two-day event attracted pupils between the ages of 5 years to 13 years and they really gave a very good account of themselves.

Many qualities were seen and drawn from the kids who are being prepared for their own good to become better sportsmen and women, as well as encouraged to excel into superstars.

Mr. Norbert Amefu, the brain behind the event said he was satisfied with the attendance and thanked the schools and parents.

Winners were presented with prizes and the best of all got bicycles.