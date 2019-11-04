Kotoko Management To Decide Faith Of Coach Zachariassen This Week

Modernghana Sports sources say that the management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko will decide the faith of head coach Kjetil Zachariassen by close of this week after failing to lead the team to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Norwegian tactician was named manager for the Porcupine Warriors back in July following the forceful reassignment of former coach CK Akonnor which backfired.

According to his contract with the side, he was expected to guide the Kumasi-based side to the group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League in the first season.

After failing woefully, he was presented with a fine opportunity when he dropped into the final playoff round of the CAF Confederations Cup last month. Having been drawn against FC San Pedro, he has subsequently failed that test too after Kotoko was beaten 2-1 on aggregate at the end of the scheduled two-legged encounter over the weekend.

The team’s elimination from both continental competitions has left fans disappointed with many calling for the head of the coach though he has not exhausted a year on his contract.

With Kotoko set to arrive in Ghana today, management of the club will reportedly hold several meetings this week to decide the faith of the gaffer.

It is likely he will be axed before the close of the week.