CAF Confed Cup: Daniel Darkwah On Target As Enyimba FC Advance To Group Stage

Experienced Ghanaian defender Daniel Darkwah enjoyed a good day at the office on Sunday afternoon as he found the back of the net to inspire Enyimba FC to victory over TS Galaxy in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Faced in the second qualifying round to the group stage of the second-tier inter-club competition, the Nigerian giants earned a 2-1 victory to top up a 2-0 win from the first leg which was played a week before.

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwah featured for the Aba-based club and excelled to inspire them to record an important triumph. His 77th minute goal was the start of good things as they ended up progressing to the money zone of the CAF Confederations Cup with a 4-1 win.

The Ghanaian was phenomenal on the day and is expected to play a key role in the next phase of the continental competition which will take the format of a group stage.

Meanwhile, Daniel Darkwah’s countryman Farouk Mohammed who was also in action for Enyimba had a good game and excelled throughout his stay on the pitch.