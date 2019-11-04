CAF CC: John Antwi's Pyramids Complete The Double Over Young Africans To Qualify In Style

Egyptian debutants Pyramids continued their fairytale run as they reached the 2019-20 Total CAF Confederation Cup group stage in their maiden continental campaign.

Pyramids defeated Tanzanian giants Young Africans 3-0 on Sunday night at the Cairo based 30 June stadium to reach the mini-league stage with an aggregate 5-1 victory, having achieved an away 2-1 victory in Mwanza last weekend.

Burkinabe import Eric Traore who scored Pyramids first goal in Tanzania repeated the same feat at the Egyptian capital, giving his side the lead after 28 minutes.

Mohamed Farouk doubled the hosts lead ten minutes from full time with Abdullah Elsaid scoring deep into injury time to give the Egyptian giant spending club a place in the lucrative group stage phase.

Pyramids, guided by ex- Uganda coach Sebastien Desabre started the game on a high note and had a couple of chances missed via Farouk and veteran Abdullah Elsaid.

The hosts waited the 28th minute to take the lead via Traore. Elsaid free-kick was parried by Young Africans goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo, but Traore followed the rebound ball to give his side a lead that lasted till the break.

Pyramids continued to have the upper hand but had to wait the final ten minutes to double their lead.

Elsaid once again was behind the goal when his corner kick reached Farouk whose first touch went into the net.

And deep into injury time, Elsaid crowned his superb performance with a goal for himself.

Ghanaian John Antwi found the veteran who tapped the ball from close range to put the cherry on top of the cake, as Pyramids reached the group stage in style.