Fuming Kotoko Fans Demand Immediate Sacking Of Coach Kjetil Zachariassen [VIDEO]

Supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko attacked the team’s bus on Sunday evening in Abidjan to demand the sacking of coach Kjetil Zachariassen following their defeat to FC San Pedro in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors were in action on Sunday in Cote d’Ivoire in the second leg of the final qualifying round to the group stage of the second-tier inter-club competition on the continent.

Though they went into the game with a 1-0 win from the first meeting at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, a 2-0 loss at the end of 90 minutes of soccer action meant that the Reds have been eliminated after falling short in a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

Supporters in Abidjan who were not impressed with the tactics of coach Kjetil Zachariassen at the end of the match attacked the team’s bus as they protested for his immediate axing.

Watch a short video of the protest below.

