VIDEO: How Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Kayoed Sergey Kovalev To Win WBO Light-Heavyweight Title

Mexican great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez further added to his legacy by taking the WBO light-heavyweight crown from Sergey Kovalev with a devastating 11th-round knockout in Las Vegas.

Middleweight king Canelo, 29, had stepped up two weight divisions to face the 36-year-old Russian.

It proved a close fight which failed to ignite before an explosive combination from Canelo ended Kovalev's night.

Canelo has now won world titles in four weight divisions.

A cagey encounter at the MGM Grand appeared to be heading to a 12th round and one for the judges to decide before a left hook-right hand combination came from nowhere and left Kovalev floundering on the ropes.

Judges had Canelo slightly ahead at that point on their scorecards.

