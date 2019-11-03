ModernGhanalogo

03.11.2019 Football News

Watch How San Pedro Crashed Out Asante Kotoko From CAF Confederations Cup [HIGHLIGHTS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ivorian side, San Pedro halted Asante Kotoko's dreams of making it to the CAF Confederations Cup group phase.

The Porcupine Warriors lost by 2:0 in Abidjan in the return leg encounter after recording a 1:0 win in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports.

Goals from Cheick Soumaro and Amede Diomande handed the home side victory in the play-off round second leg fixture at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

San Pedro qualifies on 2:1 goal aggregates.
Kotoko began this season's African campaign in the Caf Champions League where a first-round loss to Etoile Sahel of Tunisia forced a demotion to the second-tier Confederation Cup championship.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
body-container-line