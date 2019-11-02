King Faisal Likely To Be Relocated From Kumasi

Owner and bankroller of Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grunsah has hinted on the possibility of moving the club away from Kumasi if the take over bid with former Ghana International Samuel Osei Kuffour becomes successful.

Speaking to Kumasi based FOX FM, Alhaji Karim Grunsah claimed that the people of Kumasi do not watch matches of King Faisal and this makes the team I cure lots of losses.

According to the renowned football administrator, Osei Tutu II, King of the Asante kingdom, is out of the country and when he arrives, he [Alhaji Grusah] and the incoming bankroller of King Faisal Osei Kuffour will pay a courtesy call on the King, and the decision whether to keep the team in Kumasi rests with Osei Kuffour, subject to His Royal Majesty's approval.

"I went to see Otumfour but he has traveled. I pray that the talks with Osei Kuffour is completed before Otumfour arrives then we introduce him to Nana. You know Kumasi people don't watch our matches, now Osei Kuffour is taking over so if he wants the team to remain in Kumasi then so be it.

"Whatever the case just as Kotoko is for Otumfour so is King Faisal so if the team will be taken out of Kumasi it will still need his approval," Grunsah hinted.

Samuel Osei Kuffour, a former Bayern Munich and the former Ghana defender is set to take over the club ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.