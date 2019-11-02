CAF U-23 AFCON: Ghana To Leave For Egypt On Monday

The Black Meteors of Ghana will leave the shores of Ghana on Monday for Egypt ahead of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

Ghana have been preparing for their maiden Championship in the North African country.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has already named his final squad for the tournament with less than two weeks for the start of the tournament.

21 players together with team officials and technical members are expected to leave for Cairo on Monday.

Ghana have been drawn together with the host Egypt, Mali and Cameroon.

The Black Meteors are also looking forward to grab a place at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo by finishing among the top three.

The team meanwhile will be missing some key players with the likes of Dauda Mohammed, Majeed Ashimeru, Gideon Mensah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Bernard Tekpetey and Isaac Twum who all played part in the team’s qualification failing to make the competition due to Club commitments.