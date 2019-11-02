VIDEO: Watch Asamoah Gyan’s Sublime Finish For NorthEast United Against FC Goa

Ghanaian international, Asamoah Gyan continued his fine form in the 2019/2020 Indian Super League by scoring his second goal of the campaign for his NorthEast United side when they drew 2-2 with FC Goa.

The two clubs locked horns in a match week 3 fixture at the Fatorda Stadium On Friday afternoon in hopes of bagging 3 points in a bid to improve their standings on the League standings.

Veteran Asamoah Gyan was handed a start for his side and managed to impress for a third consecutive game running.

The former Sunderland striker scored nine minutes into the second half to cancel out an early lead from FC Goa which was scored by Hugo Boumous in the first half.

Though NorthEast United took the lead on the 70th minute through Redeem Tlang, a late equalizer from Manvir Singh meant both sides had to settle for a point apiece.

Asamoah Gyan impressed in the match but was substituted on the 83rd minute. He now has two goals in the ongoing season as he continues to perform in his maiden season in the Indian Super League.

Watch his goal in the video below.

