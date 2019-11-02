Kurt Okraku Meets Shatta Wale On Ways To Empower Youth, Improve Football

The Shatta Movement boss had a successful meeting with the new President of Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku Friday to discuss ways to use music and football to empower the youth in the country.

Okraku, who himself is a die-hard fan of the Shatta Wale and was even seen in several videos jamming to songs of Shatta Wale before the FA general elections is looking around all spheres of life to have a successful reign.

And one of the numerous pointers is using popular brands including musicians to win back the love Ghanaians once had for football and the Black Stars.

“It’s a dawn of a new beginning for Ghana football! I had a great time with the newly elected GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku, discussing how to empower the youth and move Ghana football to the next level!” Shatta Wale posted on Instagram.

Okraku, who defeated George Afriyie to become the new FA boss, is expected to restore the battered image football has suffered in recent months following the evidence of corruption shown to the world by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The exposè led to the indefinite ban on former President Kwesi Nyantakyi and numerous referees.

This portal understands Shatta Wale presented to Okraku a silver chain describing his new album titled 'Wonder Boy.'