CAF CC: Michael Osei Confident Of Kotoko Progression

Deputy Black Meteors coach, Michael Osei, beleives his former employers, Asante Kotoko still has a chance of progressing to the group stages of the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors managed a 1:0 win over the Ivorian side in the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to him, despite Kotoko's narrow win, San Pedro, they [Asante Kotoko] can still win and qualify to the group stages of the competition if the players are determined.

”Everything is possible in football but the technical team and the player should be determined, focus and discipline on the day, these attributes will help them to qualify," Coach Osei told the Graphic Sports online in an interview.

The former coach of the Porcupine Warriors also advised the players not to be wasteful when goal-scoring opportunities arrive.

“I want to tell the players especially the strikers to be very clinical and convert all the chances that will come their way. I know the Ivorians will be attacking because they need a goal so Kotoko should take advantage of their flaws in the game and beat them to qualify," he noted.

Asante Kotoko have arrived Cote d'Ivoire for the encounter on Sunday in Abidjan.