Trainer: Teofimo Lopez Will Knockout Richard Commey

Teofimo Lopez Snr, father and trainer of Teofimo Lopez, is confident his son will knockout Richard Commey in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight championship fight at the Madison Square on December 14.

Lopez Snr said they were focused on snatching the IBF lightweight title from Commey in order to unify against Ukrainian fighter Vasyl Lomachenko next year.

Commey will be making his second title defence against the American in New York having already dispatched Raymundo Beltran last June during his maiden defence.

The 32-year-old boxer will slug it out with Lopez in his mandatory title defence in a co-feature of Terrence Crawford - Egidijus Kavaliauskas card on ESPN.

In an interview with ringtv.com, Lopez Snr called on Lomachenko to be ready for his son as they prepare to dethrone Commey on December 14.

"My son is going to knockout Commey, nothing less. Tell Lomachenko to be ready for my son,” he said.

Lopez has been preparing feverishly to snatch the IBF strap from Commey in order to stand a chance of fighting Lomachenko in a unification bout early next year.