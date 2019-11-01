CAF Confederation Cup: Kotoko Arrive In Abidjan Ahead Of FC San Pedro Return Leg

Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has safely arrived in Cote d’Ivoire ahead of their second leg encounter with FC San Pedro in the final playoff round to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the team departed Accra earlier this afternoon in high spirit as they target a good result this weekend against their opponent in order to secure qualification to the group stage of the second-tier inter-club competition.

Modernghana Sports can report that the Reds have safely touched down in Abidjan and have successfully checked into their hotel.

The team will rest and training two times tomorrow before going into the game on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

The crucial game will kick off at 16:00GMT with Kotoko holdin a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.