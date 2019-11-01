Asamoah Gyan Scores Second Goal Of The Season For NorthEast United

Legendary Ghanaian forward, Asamoah Gyan has scored his second goal of the season today to help his NorthEast United side draw 2-2 with FC Goa in the Indian Super League.

The veteran Black Stars striker joined the club in the summer transfer window on a free transfer after mutually partying ways with Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

Following an impressive pre-season with the new team he was handed his competitive debut on match week 1 of the Indian Super League but he, unfortunately, failed to find the back of the net.

Having changed the narrative to score the winning goal for NorthEast United on match week 2, he continued in the same form earlier today as he found the back of the net in his side’s two-all draw with FC Goa.

He capitalized on a mistake from an opposing defender in the second half and fired in his effort from a tight angle.

He has now scored in two successive matches to help NorthEast United maintain their unbeaten record in the division.

Though Gyan was substituted later in the game, he was outstanding throughout the minutes he spent on the pitch