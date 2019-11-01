ModernGhanalogo

GFA Boss Kurt Okraku Meets Shatta Wale [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has met with award winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Mr. Okraku is known to be one of the biggest fan of the 'My Level' hit maker.

Before the Ghana FA presidential elections, the former MTN FA chairman said he draws inspiration from Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in music circles as Shatta Wale.

According to him, he sees himself more in the controversial musician who started from humble beginnings and he is now a pillar in Ghana music industry.

Shatta Wale after the meeting posted pictures on his Facebook page and wrote : "It's a dawn of a new beginning for Ghana football! I had a great time with the newly elected GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku, discussing how to empower the youth and move Ghana football to the next level!"

Kurt Okraku beat off competition from George Afriyie, Amanda Clinton, George Ankomah Mensah, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Fred Pappoe to win the GFA top seat.

He pulled 93 votes of YES as against 26 delegates after George Afriyie had conceded defeat ahead of the third round.

He will serve an initial four-year term with an additional four-year term if re-elected into office.

He becomes the 24th Ghana Football Association president.

