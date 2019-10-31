Kwesi Nyantakyi Is My Favorite GFA Boss, Says Newly Elected President Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the newly elected Ghana Football Association president, has shockingly reiterated that his predecessor, Kwesi Nyantakyi is his favourite president of the FA so far.

Despite his lifetime ban, the former CAF 1st vice president qualified the country to its maiden World Cup appearance in 2006 and also qualified the country for the 2010 and 2014 World Cup respectively.

In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM, Mr Okraku's assessment of Mr Nyantakyi is based on the fact that he managed to take Ghana to three World cups.

"Let me pay tribute to all of the former Presidents so far. I don’t know who was first but I believe they have all played their roles in getting us here today but there is one man who has taken us to three Mundial (World Cup) and that is Kwesi Nyantakyi. And so he will be my favourite FA President,” he answered to a question from Bola Ray.

Mr Okraku, however, assured he will collaborate with musicians and other stakeholders to increase patronage in the various stadiums.

"We will do whatever it takes to fill the stadiums, I assure you”.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has admonished him to stay true to his own principles at the job.

“Stay true to your own principles. I think there are two types of people in this world. There are those who walk to the sound of other people’s drums and those who walk to the sound of their own drums. I much prefer those who walk to the sound of their own drums. So listen to yourself and make sure that the decisions that you are going to make are decisions that are in consonance with your understanding of what is best for Ghana football,” the President said.

Ghana became the first country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup under the auspices of Mr Nyantakyi