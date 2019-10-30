FIFA President Gianni Infantino Congratulates New GFA President

World football governing body president, Gianni Infantino has officially congratulated newly elected President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.

Mr Okraku beat off competition from five others namely George Ankamah, George Afriyie, Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Fred Pappoe to win the highest office of the Ghana Football Association.

He becomes the 24th President of the GFA on Friday after winning the election and the first person to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi after 13 years.

In the open letter, Infantino said he was looking forward to meet the outgoing Dreams FC boss at the FIFA Headquarters in Zurich soon. He also noted that the GFA President could always rely on him (Gianni Infantino) for personal support and FIFA’s assistance to reach his goals.

Read the full statement below

I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your recent election as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the 2019-23 period, at the 2019 GFA Extraordinary Elective Congress held on 25th October in Accra.

Your knowledge, leadership, and experience, in particular as a member of the GFA Executive Council and Chairman of Dreams FC, will certainly have big impact on the development of our beautiful game in your country. You can rely on my personal support and FIFA’s assistance to reach this goal. The doors of the Home of FIFA are always open whenever you wish to discuss the game and matters related to its governance. It will be indeed a great pleasure to invite you to come to Zurich soon. The FIFA administration will get in touch with you to arrange a date that is convenient.

I would be grateful if you could also convey my congratulations to the other members of the Executive Council, who were elected and reelected with you.

I wish you and your team the best of luck and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead.

I look forward to seeing you very soon.

