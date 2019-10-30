Anas Exposé Has Been A Blessing - Sannie Daara

Former Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, said the 'Number 12' documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas has being a blessing instead of killing his career.

The former BBC sports journalists was caught on tape being offered money to influence player selection for the Black Stars.

While the video showed Sannie rejecting the money, the documentary suggested he later took it.

Sannie has since sued Anas, seeking 2 million Ghana cedis in damages.

“I’m still going strong but I’ve not been following it. I’m happy with the way the case has progressed nonetheless,” Sannie told Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo on The Tracker show on Citi TV.

“I think that there was a calculated attempt to put me in a certain light; anybody with any conscience of humanity will look at that thing [the Anas documentary] and you see that it was a calculated thing to get at me.

“That failed woefully.

” I have continued to thrive. In fact, that has turned out to be a blessing for me, because, for the first time, a Ghanaian was put in charge of media operations for the AFCON 2019 opening game and finals; between May and June of 2019, I travelled to 47 countries working, so it’s been good,” he said.