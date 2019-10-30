CAF U-23 AFCON: Egypt Announce Hosting Stadiums

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) have drawn the curtains on the venues that are set to host the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations matches in Egypt Between the 8th and 22nd of November of this year.

Egypt are set to host the 2019 U-23 AFCON between November 8 and November 22 in Cairo. The top three teams of the tournament secure a spot in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Pharaohs were drawn in quite a tough group alongside Mali, Cameroon and Ghana in Group A

Meanwhile, Group B includes Nigeria, Zambia, Ivory Coast and South Africa.

The EFA announced that Cairo International Stadium and El Salam Stadium will host the matches of Group A and Group B respectively.

Egypt are set to kick off the tournament with the opening game against Mali on the 8th of November.