I Was Shocked George Afriyie Lost GFA Presidential Race - Abdul Salam Yakubu

Campaign Manager for defeated Ghana FA presidential aspirant, George Afriyie, Abdul Salam Yakubu has reiterated that he was astonished his candidate missed out on the coveted seat.

The Okyeman Planners owner conceded defeat to Kurt Okraku ahead of the third round.

And according to the New Edubiase United owner, they did everything practically possible to win the GFA hot seat but God's will prevailed.

He also revealed that they had spoken with the delegates and they knew very well that they were winning but shockingly they lost.

"We did everything possible to win the GFA Presidential seat but only God knows best so we will put everything behind and move on," he told Ashh FM.

"I was really surprised after the elections because we knew we had people who were loyal to us but finally things changed.

"I was shocked with the results because we never expected that from those that we trusted going into the elections.

"A lot of things happened during the elections that was not right but we will forget and move on because the most important thing is that football is back to football people," he asserted.