2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Asamoah Gyan, Three Others Dropped For South Africa Clash

Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has dropped snubbed four key players ahead of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa.

According to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Christain Atsu and John Boye have been left out of Ghana's squad to face South Africa and Sao Tome and Principle and will miss the doubleheader.

Kwadwo Asamoah, who plays for Inter Milan was criticized for his poor display in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana will start their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on November 14.

According to reports, the Newcastle United winger has communicated to the technical handlers he would want to attend to his recurring knee injury.

The four-time AFCON champions will fly out to face Sao Tome and Principle in their Group C second game on November 17th.

The final list for the two matches will be released by Wednesday 30th October 2019 by the Ghana Football Association.