2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana To Host South Africa At Cape Coast Stadium

The senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana will host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region of Ghana next month according to Sportsworldghana.com.

Ghana were billed to play South Africa at the Accra Sports Stadium for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's side will battle out with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the 15,000 capacity edifice on 14th November 2019.

However, the kickoff time has also been changed to 19:00GMT due to television coverage.

Ghana will begin their campaign with South Africa on November 14 before travelling to face Sao Tome and Principle on 17th November 2019.

Ghana are in Group C with South Africa, Sudan and Sao Tome.