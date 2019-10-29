Yaw Yeboah Express Confidence In Kurt Okraku To Succeed As GFA Boss

CD Numancia attacker and Black Meteors captain, Yaw Yeboah has noted that he is confident the new Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku will be successful throughout his tenure.

The chairman of the coveted MTN FA Cup competition was elected the new president of the country’s football governing body at an elective congress in Accra last Friday.

He managed to beat competition from George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Fred Pappoe, Lawyers Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah Mensah to earn the right to lead the running of the sports for the next four years.

Speaking in an interview, Yaw Yeboah says he is optimistic Kurt Okraku can do a very good job.

“I just want to congratulate the new president Mr. Kurt ES Okraku, my prayer for him is that God should help him to do a better job for the whole nation.

“I have known Mr. Okraku for a while, I know he can do the job very well. I wish him all the best and I congratulate him again”, Yaw Yeboah said as quoted by Ghanacrusader.com.

The forward is expected to lead the Black Meteors to this year’s CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt as Ghana seeks to use the opportunity to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.