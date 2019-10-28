I Am Proud To Be Part Of Ghana Football Reforms - Dr Kofi Amoah

President of the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee, Dr. Kofi Amoah, says he is proud with the opportunity he had to head the reformation of Ghana Football.

The four-member Committee’s work came to an end on Friday after the GFA elected Kurt Okraku as the Association’s head for the next four years.

World football governing body together with government-appointed Dr. Amoah, Madam Lucy Quist, Naa Odofoley Nortey, Lawyer Dua Adonteng and Samuel Osei Kuffuor to run the affairs of the Ghana Football Association, following the Anas Aremeyaw Anas's exposè on corruption in football which implicated several high ranking members of the GFA.

The airing of the ocuementray informed FIFA to ban Kwesi Nyantakyi for life for breaching the code of ethics of football.

“I am elated that a problem arose in my country, and I was called to help solve it,” he said.

“I feel proud. Before accepting something like that, you must commit yourself, and we committed ourselves.

“The bottom line is that one we took such a matter of national and international interest, we committed ourselves.

“I’m very happy and proud for the opportunity to do the work,” he added.

The Normalisation Committee were responsible for many things including, reviewing the GFA statues, and generally running the affairs of the Association during the past year.